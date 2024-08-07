Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 68.11% in the June 2024 quarter

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 68.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 790.98 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 68.11% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 790.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 702.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales790.98702.20 13 OPM %6.918.63 -PBDT41.7752.11 -20 PBT12.4128.02 -56 NP6.6820.95 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nepal helicopter crash: Five, including four Chinese nationals, killed

Govt to allow 35% bio-bitumen mixing, saving Rs 10,000 cr in forex outflows

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

LTCG tweaks will drive investment & boost sales, say industry experts

Parliament LIVE: Avg processing time of ITR has reduced from 93 days in 2013 to 10 days now, says FM

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story