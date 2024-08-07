TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 68.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 790.98 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 68.11% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 790.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 702.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.790.98702.206.918.6341.7752.1112.4128.026.6820.95

