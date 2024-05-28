Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1989.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1989.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 19.39% to Rs 406.95 crore

Net Loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 1989.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1720.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 406.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 504.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1966.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1683.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.92% to Rs 1856.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2261.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales406.95504.82 -19 1856.532261.85 -18 OPM %40.622.98 -40.6040.38 - PBDT100.68-33.52 LP 505.96668.59 -24 PBT-14.24-233.73 94 34.05-180.51 LP NP-1989.69-1720.62 -16 -1966.57-1683.54 -17

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

