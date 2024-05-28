Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 77.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 77.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 77.03% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.13% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 37.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.938.99 22 37.3328.22 32 OPM %62.8579.09 -81.3379.45 - PBDT4.174.03 3 19.1513.05 47 PBT4.053.48 16 18.6112.50 49 NP3.4515.02 -77 15.9021.82 -27

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

