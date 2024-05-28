Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 77.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 77.03% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.13% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 37.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

10.938.9937.3328.2262.8579.0981.3379.454.174.0319.1513.054.053.4818.6112.503.4515.0215.9021.82

