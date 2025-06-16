Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Ahmedabad facility clears USFDA inspection without observations

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that its manufacturing facility at Naroda, Ahmedabad, has successfully cleared a recent inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with zero observations.The inspection was conducted from 9 June to 13 June 2025. According to the companys statement, the audit concluded without any observations or the issuance of a Form 483, indicating that the USFDA found no procedural or compliance-related concerns during the inspection.
As a result, the companys facilities at Naroda and Bavla in India, along with multiple group facilities in Switzerland and the Netherlands, continue to maintain USFDA approval.
The official announcement was made on Saturday, 14 June 2025.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a portfolio of development, scale-up and manufacturing services. It provides a range of development and manufacturing solutions at locations in Europe, China and in India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.09 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 69.92 crore in Q4 March 2024. Revenue from operations rose 9.41% year-on-year to Rs 716.34 crore in Q4 March 2025.
The counter declined 2.29% to Rs 273.05 on the BSE.
