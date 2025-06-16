KBC Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ruby Mills Ltd, Active Clothing Co Ltd, Raj Oil Mills Ltd and AMJ Land Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2025.

KBC Global Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 0.54 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1096.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 240.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd spiked 14.84% to Rs 250.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2814 shares in the past one month. Active Clothing Co Ltd soared 14.23% to Rs 146.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32193 shares in the past one month. Raj Oil Mills Ltd rose 13.96% to Rs 71.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7338 shares in the past one month.