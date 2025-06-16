Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Team Lease Services Ltd, FDC Ltd, P I Industries Ltd and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 11.21% to Rs 92.69 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 5.66% to Rs 2090. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9752 shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd spiked 4.55% to Rs 497.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7381 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd gained 4.02% to Rs 4134.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13127 shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 3.96% to Rs 1273.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9253 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

