Spicejet gains as Q4 PAT zooms 173% YoY to Rs 325 cr

Spicejet added 2.31% to Rs 44.82 after the company's standalone net profit surged 173% to Rs 324.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 119 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 13.4% year on year to Rs 1,360.87 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 526.20 crore in Q4 FY25, up 36.10% as against Rs 386.60 posted in Q4 FY24. The company EBITDAR of Rs 689.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 11.83% year on year.

During the fourth quarter of total passenger revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) stands at Rs 5.32. Passenger Load Factor (PLF) stood at an impressive 88.1%.

In Q4 FY25, the Promoter Group of SpiceJet completed an equity infusion of Rs 500 crore, including the final tranche of Rs 294.09 crore during the quarter. As part of its summer 2025 schedule, the airline launched 24 new domestic flights and expanded its network by adding three new destinations-Tuticorin, Porbandar, and Dehradun. Additionally, SpiceJet successfully renewed its prestigious IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, reinforcing its commitment to global safety standards. Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, As we share our quarterly and annual performance today, our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. This heartbreaking tragedy has deeply affected us all, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those lost in this devastating crash. The entire aviation community stands together in this moment of grief.

SpiceJet has delivered a strong set of results, marking a significant turnaround in our operational and financial performance. Posting a profit for the second consecutive quarter and for the full financial year after seven years is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our team, the continued trust of our passengers, and the resilience of our brand. With a strengthened balance sheet, renewed investor trust and continued network expansion, SpiceJet is well positioned for sustainable growth. While the revival of our grounded fleet has taken longer than anticipated due to complex global supply chain and engine overhaul challenges, momentum is now clearly building. Our partnerships with world class OEMs and MROs like StandardAero and Carlyle Aviation are bearing fruit, and engine overhauls are underway. With overhauled engines now returning, we expect a steady rampup in operational capacity in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, the company has entered into a term sheet with Carlyle Aviation Management (CAML) to restructure aircraft lease obligations amounting to $121.18 million as of 31 March 2025. The agreement is aimed at optimizing the airlines capital structure and improving liquidity, as the company continues efforts to streamline operations and strengthen its financial position. SpiceJet is Indiaʹs favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet is an IATA and IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q400s and is one of the countrys largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airlineʹs fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India