Lupin inks licensing deal with Sino Universal pharma for Tiotropium DPI drug in China

Lupin announced that it has signed a license and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) for the commercialization of Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) capsules in China for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

As per the agreement, SUP will obtain regulatory approvals for selling Tiotropium DPI in China, while Lupin will be the marketing authorization holder and responsible for manufacturing the product.

Tiotropium DPI is known for its efficacy in improving lung function and quality of life for patients suffering from respiratory conditions. This partnership will enable Lupin to expand its footprint in China, ensuring that patients have timely access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions, considering the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions.

Fabrice Egros, president of corporate development, Lupin, said, "We are very pleased to partner with SUP to bring Tiotropium DPI to patients in China. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to developing critical products for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COPD and establishing our leadership in the global respiratory health sector. SUP is our esteemed partner in this endeavor, and together we aim to enhance patient access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions. Wang Li, president of SUP, said, "We are truly honored to partner with Lupin, a global pharmaceutical leader, on Tiotropium DPI. Lupin's deep commitment to respiratory disease treatment and its innovation-driven approach to high-quality products align perfectly with SUP's strategic vision. We believe this collaboration will strengthen our synergy in respiratory care. By bringing more efficient and superior products to market, we aim to make significant breakthroughs in respiratory disease treatment in China, allowing more patients to benefit from international high-quality and innovative products and enjoy respiratory health."