Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 30.05% to Rs 10.73 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.7315.34 -30 OPM %1.215.48 -PBDT0.911.04 -13 PBT0.310.43 -28 NP0.250.31 -19

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

