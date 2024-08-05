Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 263.58 points or 3.91% at 6484.78 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 8.04%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.95%),Nava Ltd (down 6.5%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 6.03%),PTC India Ltd (down 5.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 5.71%), CESC Ltd (down 5.6%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 5.48%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 5.47%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.09%).
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2100.31 or 3.84% at 52528.98.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 552.1 points or 3.36% at 15902.33.
The Nifty 50 index was down 640 points or 2.59% at 24077.7.
The BSE Sensex index was down 2079.71 points or 2.57% at 78902.24.
On BSE,527 shares were trading in green, 3511 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
