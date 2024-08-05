Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 263.58 points or 3.91% at 6484.78 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 8.04%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.95%),Nava Ltd (down 6.5%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 6.03%),PTC India Ltd (down 5.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 5.71%), CESC Ltd (down 5.6%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 5.48%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 5.47%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.09%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2100.31 or 3.84% at 52528.98.