Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 7.3% over last one month compared to 11.12% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.59% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 1.54% today to trade at Rs 12577. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.84% to quote at 64883.94. The index is up 11.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 0.87% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 39.96 % over last one year compared to the 21.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 7.3% over last one month compared to 11.12% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 898 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21033 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13633.35 on 26 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4738 on 25 Sep 2023.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

