Stock Alert: Infosys, Pharma Companies, Dixon Tech, GMR Airports, IRB Infra

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balarampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambel Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank.

Stock to watch:

Infosys said that Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) on Monday lofted restrictions placed on employees of the company and connected entities and dismissed charges of insider trading against them.

Shares of Pharma companies will be in focused as the GST rate on cancer drugs namely, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab, will be reduced from 12% to 5%.

Shares of Snack-making Companies will likely impacted as GST rate for extruded or expanded savoury snacks will be reduced from 18% to 12%.