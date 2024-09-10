Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities allots 25.80 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Sep 10 2024
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has allotted 25,80,645 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,550.00/- per equity share including a premium of Rs 1,540.00/- per equity share, (which includes a discount of 1.77% (i.e. Rs 27.85 per equity share) to the floor price amounting to Rs 1,577.85/- per equity share, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 400 crore, pursuant to the QIP.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 6,13,98,119 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each.

Sep 10 2024

