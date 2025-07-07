Dixon Technologies partners with Eureka Forbes

For assembly/ manufacture and supply of robotic vacuum cleaners

Dixon Technologies (India) (Dixon) has entered into an Agreement for Assembly/ Manufacture & Supply of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners (Products) with Eureka Forbes (Eureka).

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India), added We are pleased to formalize our strategic partnership with Eureka Forbes, a brand synonymous with trust and innovation in home appliances segment. This agreement marks a significant milestone for our company as we expand our capabilities in the homecare segment. By combining our advanced manufacturing expertise with Eureka Forbes's deep market understanding and product leadership, we aim to deliver high-quality vacuum cleaners that meet the evolving needs of consumers and market. We see this as the beginning of a long-term association that will drive value for both organizations and ultimately benefit customers across markets.