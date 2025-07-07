Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Carysil Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2025.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.75% to Rs 110.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 626 shares in the past one month.

Carysil Ltd lost 6.74% to Rs 829.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11991 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 859.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26215 shares in the past one month.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd corrected 6.16% to Rs 179.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88955 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd pared 6.07% to Rs 216. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 452 shares in the past one month.

