Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TFCI hits record high as board to mull stock split proposal on 10 July

TFCI hits record high as board to mull stock split proposal on 10 July

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) rallied 7.37% to Rs 281.90 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 10 July 2025, to consider the proposal for sub-division or split of the existing equity shares.

Meeting of the board of directors of Tourism Finance Corporation of India will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia to consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital by way of sub-division/ split of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the board of directors subject to approval of the shareholders, the company stated in exchange filing.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India, popularly known as TFCI, is a public financial institution with core objective of providing finance and advisory services to the tourism sector in India. Besides tourism, the company also provides finance to educational institutions, healthcare institutions, non-banking finance companies, real-estate sector engaged in affordable/middle class housing development, other services such as logistics, warehousing, etc., renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 48.04% to Rs 30.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.40 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 20.49% year on year (YoY) to Rs 69.45 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 284 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,450; IT shares decline

Desco Infratech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indraprastha Gas

Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story