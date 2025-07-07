Desco Infratech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indraprastha Gas

Desco Infratech advanced 2% to Rs 229.50 after the company announced that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 3.50 crore from Indraprastha Gas.

According to a regulatory filing, the order pertains to the repair and maintenance of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) installations. The total contract value stands at Rs 3,50,27,252, and the duration of the contract will be as specified in the agreement.

The company also clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, Indraprastha Gas.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.