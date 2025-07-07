Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indraprastha Gas

Desco Infratech gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indraprastha Gas

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Desco Infratech advanced 2% to Rs 229.50 after the company announced that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 3.50 crore from Indraprastha Gas.

According to a regulatory filing, the order pertains to the repair and maintenance of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) installations. The total contract value stands at Rs 3,50,27,252, and the duration of the contract will be as specified in the agreement.

The company also clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, Indraprastha Gas.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

Indraprastha Gas has reported 9% fall in net profit to Rs 349.23 crore despite a 10% increase in net sales to Rs 3932.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24. The scrip shed 0.35% to Rs 225.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TFCI surges as board to mull stock split proposal on 10 July

Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Sigachi Industries board appoints Lijo Chacko as Deputy Group CEO

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story