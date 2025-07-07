Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2025.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2025.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 5.89% to Rs 63.86 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 5.30% to Rs 1620.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27311 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 886.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 3830.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2790 shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd slipped 4.88% to Rs 2661.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14546 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCLSoftware introduces Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to its Domino platform

SC to hear pleas against EC's special voter roll revision in Bihar on Thursday

J&K Bank gross advances grow 6% YoY in Q1FY26

Alembic Pharma appoints G. Krishnan as new CFO

Tega McNally Minerals announces change in CEO

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story