Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2025.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2025.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 5.89% to Rs 63.86 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 5.30% to Rs 1620.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27311 shares in the past one month. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 886.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month. Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 3830.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2790 shares in the past one month.