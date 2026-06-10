Dixon Technologies rises on JV pact with Gemtek for telecom components manufacturing

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.33% to Rs 11,765.10 after the company announced a binding term sheet with Gemtek Technology and its subsidiary Dixon Electroconnect to form a joint venture in India.

Under the proposed structure, Dixon Technologies will hold 60% stake in Dixon Electroconnect, while Gemtek will own the remaining 40%, following completion of the transaction. Dixon Electroconnect, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon, will be converted into the joint venture entity.

The JV will focus on manufacturing optical transceiver products such as SFP (Small Form-Factor Pluggable) modules, BOSA (Bidirectional Optical Subassembly) and other telecom components as mutually agreed by the partners.

Dixon Electroconnect is also a beneficiary under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), the company said. The completion of the transaction is subject to execution of definitive agreements, fulfilment of customary conditions precedent, and receipt of regulatory and statutory approvals. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India), added that We are pleased to announce the strategic Joint Venture partnership between Dixon Technologies (India) and Gemtek Technology, marking Dixons official entry into the rapidly growing Data centre, telecom & Optical connectivity ecosystem. Combining Dixons large-scale manufacturing capabilities with Gemteks global expertise in high speed optical modules, telecom infrastructure & networking technologies, the proposed joint venture will manufacture optical transceivers, BOSA modules and advanced networking equipment to address the growing demand driven by AI, cloud & Edge computing, hyperscale data centres, high speed networking and next gen optical communication solutions. This partnership reflects our shared vision of fostering innovation, strengthening indigenous electronics manufacturing and building globally competitive technology supply chains in line with the Government of Indias Make In India initiative. The Participation of Dixon Electroconnect as a beneficiary under ECMS further strengthens Dixons position in the global electronics value chain.

Howard Chen, Chairman of Gemtek Technology, states "We are pleased to establish this strategic joint venture partnership with Dixon, a manufacturing leader in India. This represents an important step in Gemteks global footprint and reinforces our commitment to expanding our optical communication business. We aim to build a highly competitive supply chain to address the evolving demands for high-speed network and data center infrastructure driven by cloud and edge computing in the AI era." Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-led solutions provider engaged in manufacturing products across consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone segments in India. Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 35.91% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 297.97 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,510.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.