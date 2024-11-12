DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.26% to Rs 18.95 croreNet profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 316.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 99.26% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.959.51 99 OPM %18.2620.19 -PBDT2.921.46 100 PBT1.640.08 1950 NP1.250.30 317
