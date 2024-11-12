Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the September 2024 quarter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 99.26% to Rs 18.95 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 316.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 99.26% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.959.51 99 OPM %18.2620.19 -PBDT2.921.46 100 PBT1.640.08 1950 NP1.250.30 317

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts higher at 79,750; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco gains 2%

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story