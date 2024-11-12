DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.26% to Rs 18.95 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 316.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 99.26% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.959.5118.2620.192.921.461.640.081.250.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News