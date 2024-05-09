Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 75.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 41.32 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 75.14% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 41.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.50% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 144.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

41.3227.99144.92140.4411.2511.368.916.854.983.0114.2212.824.242.2811.3410.103.101.778.297.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News