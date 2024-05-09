Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 75.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 75.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 41.32 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 75.14% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 41.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.50% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 144.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales41.3227.99 48 144.92140.44 3 OPM %11.2511.36 -8.916.85 - PBDT4.983.01 65 14.2212.82 11 PBT4.242.28 86 11.3410.10 12 NP3.101.77 75 8.297.24 15

