DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 1232.73 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 14.18% to Rs 456.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 399.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 1232.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1122.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1232.731122.3275.9074.95701.89626.52607.92533.86456.34399.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News