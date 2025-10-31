Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1092.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.43% to Rs 5561.00 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 1092.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 626.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.43% to Rs 5561.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3601.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5561.003601.00-14.37-15.38-788.00-492.00-1092.00-623.00-1092.00-626.00

