ASK Automotive standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 826.76 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive declined 7.94% to Rs 53.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 826.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 883.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.826.76883.769.469.9286.8592.2372.0177.7453.3357.93

