CLIO Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

