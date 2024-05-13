DLF Home Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 499.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.84% to Rs 1026.01 crore

Net profit of DLF Home Developers reported to Rs 499.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.84% to Rs 1026.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 675.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 945.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 2824.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2110.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

