Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 48.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 335.67% to Rs 38.60 crore

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 48.49% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 335.67% to Rs 38.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.60% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 219.19% to Rs 77.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.608.86 336 77.0224.13 219 OPM %47.6974.94 -71.6056.69 - PBDT8.005.27 52 19.4212.30 58 PBT7.925.18 53 19.0711.95 60 NP5.913.98 48 14.358.88 62

First Published: May 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

