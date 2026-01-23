DLF Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr

DLF reported an 13.66% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.36 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,058.73 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 32.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,020.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 849 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 39%. However, EBITDA margin declined to 34% in Q3 FY26, down from 35% recorded in Q3 FY25.

The company generated Rs 3,876 crore of surplus cash during the quarter, enabling it to achieve its target of zero gross debt, with a net cash position of Rs 11,660 crore.

New sales bookings stood at Rs 419 crore, supported by healthy monetisation of launched inventory (excluding The Dahlias). The company remains confident of meeting its annual guidance and plans to continue rolling out new products aligned with its medium-term strategy. DLF with its subsidiaries, associates and JVs is engaged in real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of land to planning, execution, construction and marketing of projects. It is also engaged in business of leasing, generation of power, provision of maintenance services, hospitality and recreational services which are related to the overall development of real estate business. Shares of DLF fell 3.31% to Rs 593.15 on the BSE.