Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2011 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Aarati"

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) delivered its 2011 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Aarati to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in Q3 FY26.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 39 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 13 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.14 mn dwt.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier, buy one secondhand Medium Range Tanker, and sell one Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu. These purchase and sale transactions are expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.