DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 466.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 466.42% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.127.0485.3213.2910.3615.236.0411.031.877.761.37

