Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.8920.8816.9517.192.772.440.590.270.260.08

