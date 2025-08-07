C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 35.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 102.65 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 35.17% to Rs 50.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 102.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.102.6586.3554.5747.0970.0750.5365.7848.0150.3537.25

