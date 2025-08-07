Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 621.63 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 14.93% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 621.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 592.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.621.63592.9111.1513.7862.8671.1855.8965.3141.2448.48

