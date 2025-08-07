Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 621.63 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 14.93% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 621.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 592.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales621.63592.91 5 OPM %11.1513.78 -PBDT62.8671.18 -12 PBT55.8965.31 -14 NP41.2448.48 -15

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

