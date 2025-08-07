Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TransIndia Real Estate standalone net profit declines 52.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 12.43 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 52.10% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.4314.23 -13 OPM %55.2713.07 -PBDT14.3422.42 -36 PBT12.7020.82 -39 NP7.4215.49 -52

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

