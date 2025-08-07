TransIndia Real Estate standalone net profit declines 52.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 12.43 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 52.10% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.4314.2355.2713.0714.3422.4212.7020.827.4215.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News