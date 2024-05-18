Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 107.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 787.45 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 107.86% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 787.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 724.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 166.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 3125.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2812.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

