Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 107.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 787.45 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 107.86% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 787.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 724.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 166.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 3125.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2812.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales787.45724.28 9 3125.472812.03 11 OPM %9.584.66 -9.246.80 - PBDT82.4739.71 108 313.86213.06 47 PBT64.1424.99 157 243.79151.84 61 NP46.8322.53 108 166.74122.28 36

