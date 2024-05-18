Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 1726.57 crore

Net loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 976.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 1726.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1745.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.53% to Rs 45.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 827.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 6147.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5747.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1726.571745.41 -1 6147.305747.58 7 OPM %12.977.78 -11.979.81 - PBDT110.29-26.61 LP 322.04161.36 100 PBT45.32-87.41 LP 79.45-74.49 LP NP-8.79976.84 PL 45.24827.70 -95

