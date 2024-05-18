Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Granules India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.75, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:46 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.21% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.75, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:46 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Granules India Ltd has slipped around 1.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18981.6, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 407, up 0.33% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 47.21% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

