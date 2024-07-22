Dodla Dairy hits record high after PAT soars 86% YoY in Q1 FY25

Dodla Dairy zoomed 12.88% to Rs 1,305.35 after the dairy product maker reported 85.93% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.02 crore on 10.70% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 911.59 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax stood at Rs 92.79 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 82.94% from Rs 50.72 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rs 92.79 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 82.94% from Rs 50.72 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. During the quarter, total expenses rose 5.87% YoY to Rs 825.73 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 619.91 crore (down 3.85% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 39.48 crore (up 13.09% YoY) during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EBITDA jumped by 74.29% YoY to Rs 105.10 crore in the first quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 11.5% in Q1 FY25 as against 7.3% in Q1 FY24.

The company's domestic business grew by 8.42% YoY to Rs 827.13 crore whereas, the international business revenues jumped 39.41% to Rs 84.46 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY25, average milk procurement was at 17.6 LLPD as compared to 15.9 LLPD (lakh liter per day) in Q1 FY24, registering 10.9% YoY growth. Average milk sales stood at 11.3 LLPD (2.5% YoY). Curd sales was at 467.4 MTPD (up 6.3% YoY) during the period under review.

Value added products (VAP) sales stood at Rs 313.90 crore in Q1 FY25, up 21.38% as compared with Rs 258.60 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. VAP sales grew the most compared to Q1 FY24, scoring a higher sales contribution.

Dodla Sunil Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy, said, At Dodla, we intend to expand our procurement network so that we can effectively meet the growing market demand for our products. Our wide footprint across South India allows us to increasingly focus on branding and promotional activities to promote our products, especially the new range of products that we launch from time to time.

During the quarter, EBITDA crossed the Rs 1,000 million marks for the first time in our history. This performance is a reflection of margin expansion at the gross level due to optimum procurement along with a better product mix. We are committed to broadening our revenue base in the long term with international business and Orgafeed contributing a higher share of the revenue pie.

Dodla Dairy is a leading Indian dairy company. They procure, process, and sell a wide range of milk and milk products. With operations in multiple states, including international operations in Uganda and Kenya, Dodla Dairy has a strong distribution network of milk chilling centers, sales offices, agents, distributors, and retail parlors. Their diverse product portfolio includes milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavored milk, and more.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,345.70 in todays intraday session.

