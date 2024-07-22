Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 70.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 159.93 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 70.46% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 159.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales159.93152.33 5 OPM %10.947.62 -PBDT18.0712.33 47 PBT11.967.20 66 NP8.835.18 70

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

