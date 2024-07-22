Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 104.27 crore

Net profit of Digicontent declined 32.35% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 104.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.2790.179.5011.487.067.082.232.600.691.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp