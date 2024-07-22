Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 104.27 croreNet profit of Digicontent declined 32.35% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 104.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.2790.17 16 OPM %9.5011.48 -PBDT7.067.08 0 PBT2.232.60 -14 NP0.691.02 -32
