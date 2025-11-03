Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy records 3.6% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; average milk sales volume at 13.1 LLPD

Dodla Dairy records 3.6% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; average milk sales volume at 13.1 LLPD

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dodla Dairy has reported 3.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.7 crore on a 2.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018.8 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The companys milk procurement volume for the period under review was 19.5 lakhs litres per day (LLPD), up 13.4% YoY. Average milk sales volume stood at 13.1 LLPD, an increase of 12.6% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA declined by 3.6% to Rs 92.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 96.3 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 82.8 crore, down by 3.6% from Rs 63.4 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Dodla Sunil Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy, said: This quarters performance includes 2 months of contribution from our recently acquired OSAM Dairy business, which currently operates at lower margins.

A significant change in product mix was observed for Dodlas portfolio, with bulk sales contribution declining and growth being driven by liquid milk and high- margin value-added products such as curd, ghee, lassi, flavoured milk, and ice cream. This shift resulted in modest revenue growth but strong gross profit improvement.

Over the last two years, we have maintained a CAGR above 15% in revenue and EBITDA, and over 22% in PAT, reflecting the strength of our business strategies.

Our Africa and Orgafeed segments continue to show robust growth, with temporary margin pressures arising from strategic product pricing in Kenya to gain market share and seasonal factors in the feed business.

Dodla Dairy is one of Indias leading integrated dairy companies. The company procures, processes, and sells milk and milk products. The companys product portfolio consists of milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavoured milk, doodh peda, lassi, ice cream and milk-based sweets. The company's procurement is centred in 8 states and products are available for purchase in 15 states and has 236 milk chilling centers/plants.

The scrip fell 2.94% to currently trade at Rs 1251.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Oct'25 auto sales

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Ambuja Cements gains as Q2 PAT surges 364% YoY to Rs 2,302 cr; demand outlook upbeat

British pound slumps to near 7-month low against dollar; GBP/INR futures stay flat

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story