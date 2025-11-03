Ambuja Cements gains as Q2 PAT surges 364% YoY to Rs 2,302 cr; demand outlook upbeat

Ambuja Cements rose 1.71% to Rs 574.90 after reporting a robust 364% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,302.28 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), driven by strong volumes and improved cost efficiency.

Revenue from operations grew 18.99% YoY to Rs 9,431.53 crore, reflecting healthy demand and steady market traction.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 1,060.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 900.37 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 222.80 crore during the quarter.

Operational performance remained strong, with sales volume standing at 16.6 million tons in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 20.29% on a YoY basis. In Q2 FY26, operating EBITDA rose 58.51% year-on-year to Rs 1,761 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 19.2%, compared to 14.7% in Q2 FY25. EBITDA per metric tonne (PMT) stood at Rs 1,060 in September 2025.

The company's net worth stood at Rs 69,493 crore. It remains debt-free and continues to maintain its Crisil AAA (stable) and Crisil A1+ ratings. On the outlook front, Ambuja Cements said, Cement demand in Q2 FY26 was moderate and grew ~4% YoY. With GST reduction from 28% to 18%, improved economic sentiments, and higher investments from both the public and private sectors, the demand is expected to see an uptick, and we reaffirm our annual growth estimate of 7-8%. The company noted that cement demand rose about 4% year-on-year in the September quarter and expects demand to gain further momentum in the coming months, supported by the GST rate reduction on cement from 28% to 18%, increased public and private investments, and improving consumer sentiment.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said, This quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry. Despite headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from GST 2.0 reforms, CCTS, and withdrawal of coal cess. Our capacity expansion is well timed to capitalize on this positive momentum. We have upped our FY28 target capacity by 15 MTPA to 155 MTPA, coming at a much lower capex of $48/MT. Debottlenecking of logistics infrastructure will help improve utilization by 3%. We aim to deliver double-digit revenue growth, four-digit PMT EBITDA, and achieve a total cost of Rs 4,000 PMT by FY26, with a further 5% YoY reduction to Rs 3,650 PMT by FY28.