NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
NOCIL tumbled 2.16% to Rs 181.10 after the specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit dropped 71.23% to Rs 12.12 crore on 11.61% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 320.56 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 18.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, marking a year-on-year decline of 42.71%.

Total expenses shed 7.83% YoY to Rs 312.22 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 179 crore (down 20.57% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 24.13 crore (up 2.46% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating EBITDA slipped 26% to Rs 22 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 31 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin slipped to 7.1% in Q2 FY25, compared with 9.1% reported in the same period last year.

On a hafl year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 57.53% to Rs 29.38 crore on 10.62% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 656.78 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

NOCIL, incorporated in 1961, manufactures rubber chemicals which are used by the tyre industry and other rubber processing industries. It is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group and is the Largest Rubber Chemicals Manufacturer in India.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

