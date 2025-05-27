Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 39.41 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 3.36% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.79% to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 143.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.4134.61 14 143.59125.94 14 OPM %7.057.08 -6.566.92 - PBDT2.602.48 5 8.908.13 9 PBT2.172.08 4 7.176.62 8 NP1.541.49 3 5.124.75 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation standalone net profit declines 36.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story