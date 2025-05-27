Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 39.41 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 3.36% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.79% to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 143.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

39.4134.61143.59125.947.057.086.566.922.602.488.908.132.172.087.176.621.541.495.124.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News