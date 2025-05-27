Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Power Generation standalone net profit declines 36.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Globus Power Generation declined 36.51% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.56% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

