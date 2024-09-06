Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index at one-week low amid cautious moves ahead of jobs report

Dollar Index at one-week low amid cautious moves ahead of jobs report

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar index slips to a one-week low on Friday as investors brace for US jobs data scheduled to be released later in the global day. The US Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of August, which includes both public and private sector jobs. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path and determining the next leg of a directional move for the DXY. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, decreased by 3.7 basis points to 3.731 percent, its lowest closing level in over a year. The dollar index also stayed cautiously lower below 101 mark, drifting lower for the third straight day and currently at 100.90, down 0.17% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC junks plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Mrs. Bectors hits record high as co sets floor price for Rs 400-crore QIP

In presence of Nadda, Nitish Kumar dubs alliances with RJD 'mistake'

Amazon says exports from India-based sellers to cross $5 bn in 2024

FD rates in September 2024: These 15 banks offer over 8% interest rates

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story