CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 5.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 737.68 croreNet profit of CRISIL declined 5.51% to Rs 137.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 737.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 714.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales737.68714.89 3 OPM %26.0428.46 -PBDT212.51219.63 -3 PBT195.49193.63 1 NP137.72145.75 -6
