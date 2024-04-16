CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 5.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 737.68 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 5.51% to Rs 137.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 737.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 714.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.737.68714.8926.0428.46212.51219.63195.49193.63137.72145.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel