The dollar index regains momentum from a one-week low on Tuesday on safe haven demand amid stalled US-Iran peace talks. US President Donald Trump is reportedly dissatisfied with Irans latest proposal to resolve the conflict. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground after two days of losses and trading around 98.52, at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady at Wednesdays April meeting, which could be Jerome Powells final one as chair. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are both trading lower by around 0.2%, in tune with DXY gains at $1.1718 and $1.3507 respectively.