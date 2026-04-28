Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index regains momentum from one-week low

The dollar index regains momentum from a one-week low on Tuesday on safe haven demand amid stalled US-Iran peace talks. US President Donald Trump is reportedly dissatisfied with Irans latest proposal to resolve the conflict. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground after two days of losses and trading around 98.52, at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady at Wednesdays April meeting, which could be Jerome Powells final one as chair. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are both trading lower by around 0.2%, in tune with DXY gains at $1.1718 and $1.3507 respectively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 72.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sensex drops 336 pts; VIX slips 1.63%

The Phoenix Mills Q4 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 403 crore

ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment acquires 20.90 lakh equity shares in Bajaj Finserv

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story