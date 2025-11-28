KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

KNR Constructions announced that CRISIL Ratings has reviewed its rating on the long term bank facilities of KNR Constructions (KNRCL) as CRISIL AA Stable (Removed from Rating watch with Developing Implications). The short-term rating is placed as 'CRISIL A1+ (Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications).

