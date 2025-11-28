Himalaya Wellness partners with Unicommerce to achieve omnichannel growth

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Himalaya Wellness has deployed Unicommerce's flagship platform, Uniware, integrating its multi-channel order, warehouse, and omnichannel retail management systems. This integration will enable the automation of order processing across multiple touchpoints, including leading online marketplaces, and its extensive network of over 150 physical stores across India.

Unicommerce's platform offers extensive plug-and-play integrations across marketplaces, brand webstores, logistics service providers, ERPs, PoS solutions, and accounting systems, enabling organizations to connect and manage their entire e-commerce stack with ease.

